Jeffrey Seguritan, a Lawrenceville resident, will be competing on the popular ABC TV game show, The Chase. His episode will air this Sunday night (June 13) at 9 pm, I just found out in a local Facebook group.

I love seeing local people on TV (even if I don't know them personally) it's so cool. I root for them like they were my own family. Lol.

So, how did this TV appearance come about? I had to know so I messaged Jeffrey to get the inside scoop. I found found out he's a trivia enthusiast. His passion really took off back in 2012 when he started doing pub trivia with his friends -- it was more social than competitive.

He told me that he competed in bars in Plainsboro, Hamilton, and Bordentown a few times a week.

Seguritan's fellow trivia playing friends were the ones who told him to try out for The Chase, but he initially ignored them. After relentless requests, he finally gave in, and took the online test back in March.

Within a day, a casting rep for the show called him and asked him to make a casting video, to be submitted to the producers.

Things moved quickly after that, he said. The call came at the beginning of April, telling Seguritan that he was advancing in the casting process. Then, before he knew it, he was on a plane to LA to tape an episode in the first week of May.

ABC/Raymond Liu

If you're not familiar with the show, by the way, it's hosted by It is hosted by Sara Haines. Contestants challenge quiz show geniuses "the chasers." It features Jeopardy! champions James Holzhauer,, Ken Jennings, Brad Rutter and Mark Labbett as the chasers.

Seguritan's trip was filled with excitement and nerves. So many nerves that he says he doesn't even remember some details from the taping.

I would be the same way.

So, what was the outcome of the show? He wasn't allowed to tell me. Darn. I'll have to wait until Sunday night to find out.

Good luck, Jeffrey. I'm rooting for you. This is so exciting.

