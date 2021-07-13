Local favorite Chickie's and Pete's needs your help in making their annual Crabfries for Heroes event a big success today (Tuesday, July 13th).

I had never heard of this before, but, I saw on Facebook that there's a really easy way to help.

It's National French Fry Day, but, Chickie's and Pete's have put their own spin on it by changing in to National Crabfries Day. Why not, right? Do you love their Crabfries as much as I do? Yum.

So, what happens on National Crabfries Day? At all of their participating restaurants, including our local Bordentown location (on Route 130 North), all Crabfries will be specially priced TODAY ONLY, and for every order sold, a portion of the money will be donated to the FOP (Fraternal Order of Police) Survivors Fund. Isn't that great?

This is the 7th Annual Crabfries for Heroes event. New for this year, you can have a choice of Crabfries...their World Famous Crabfries, Crabby Sweets, Combo Fries, Ultimate Crabfries, and the new Lobster Crabfries.

Chickie's and Pete's Chairman and CEO, Pete Ciarrochi said in a statement, “Crabfries for Heroes has historically demonstrated how passionate and generous our customer base is. Traditions like these provide fantastic opportunities to gather the Chickie’s community to raise money and awareness for a great cause. We hope to see everyone coming out on the 13th to support our fundraising goals, enjoy the iconic taste of Crabfries®, and even try some new and exciting Crabfries® varieties as well.”

You heard him, get on out there, do your part, and eat up...you can never have too many Chickie's and Pete's Crabfries....and you'll be making a difference in the community.

For more information, click here.

