Crabfries for Heroes Event TODAY at Chickie & Pete’s

It's National French Fry Day and you can get Chickie's and Pete's famous Crabfries for only $1 today and help out a great cause, according to the popular restaurant's Instagram.

Today (Wednesday, July 13th) is Chickie's and Pete's annual Crabfries for Heroes event and they need your help to make it a big success. You're going to love this.

It's easy. Just stop by Chickie's and Pete's and indulge in their Crabfries. They're $1 today only (personal pitchers are only $5). Do you love their Crabfries as much as I do? Yum...they are fabulous.

ALL proceeds from Crabfries sales today will be donated to the FOP (Fraternal Order of Police) Survivors Fund. The non-profit fund helps families of injured and fallen Philadelphia police officers in the line of duty.

This is the 8th Annual Crabfries for Heroes event. Chickie's and Pete's Chairman and CEO, Pete Ciarrocchi, said in a statement, "We're back bigger than ever this year with one of our favorite Chickie's and Pete's traditions, Crabfries for Heroes benefitting the FOP Survivors Fund. It's an honor to be able to give back to such a great organization."

All of the full service Chickie's and Pete's locations are participating in this special event including Audubon, Bordentown (Route 130 North), Drexel Hill, Egg Harbor, Glassboro, Marlton, Parx Casino, Roosevelt Blvd., South Philadelphia, Robbins Ave. and Warrington.

So far, thanks to the community's participation, Chickie's and Pete's have been able to donate over $125,000 to the FOP Survivors Fund.

Let's keep it going. Get to Chickie's and Pete's today and have some Crabfries.

