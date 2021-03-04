Chili’s is Selling Gallons of their Margaritas To Go

Chili's

PR Newswire says Chili's is now selling their delicious margaritas to go. Some restaurants sell individual drinks to go, but Chili's is going a step above and selling a gallon of their delicious margaritas for $40. So I would give your local Chili's a call if you want in on these margs. They've got locations throughout New Jersey and many in our area including, Hamilton, North Brunswick, Freehold, Mt. Laurel, or Flemington. They've got some locations in Pennsylvania close to us too in Bensalem and Fairless Hills. I'm sure when you call, they'd be happy to help you order a gallon of their delicious margaritas to go. Online ordering is totally easy too. You just go to their website, choose your location, and click on the margaritas to go. They are only available for carry out and curbside pickup. You cannot get delivery on them.

I remember liking margaritas before I met my husband, and now I am totally obsessed. When my husband and I were first dating, we'd go out and drink mango margaritas and those were my favorite. However, margaritas can pack a lot of calories, especially when you add flavoring. I don't do the mango margaritas that much anymore, but my hubby makes the best margaritas and even adds amaretto and it's delicious. After we ordered P.f. Changs to go and had their sangria, I am totally down for ordering these margaritas to go.