Chipotle Just Came Out with a Make-Up Line

Chipotle Mexican Grill is a very popular spot where people go to enjoy good Mexican food. Plain and simple, people love this place and Chipotle loves it's customers. They strive on fresh ingredients, friendly service and delicious guacamole. There's even merch you can buy if you are the ultimate Chipotle lover. According to Chipotle's website, they've teamed up with elf cosmetics and now you can get make-up inspired by Chipotle ingredients.

Elf's website says, the eyeshadow pallet is inspired by Chipotle ingredients.

You can get some lip glass that is the color of their salsa.

You can get a makeup sponge set that looks exactly like an avocado.

How about this makeup bag that looks exactly like the bag your Chipotle order comes in?

The entire line will be available on March 9th and you can sign up to receive an alert on when exactly you can order on elf's website.

I can honestly say, I have never eaten at a Chipotle. I know it is very trendy, and when I tell people I haven't been, they look at me like I have three heads, but it's true. I do feel like I need to go just to get the experience and see what all the hype is about, so maybe soon. I think the partnership that Chipotle is doing with e.l.f. cosmetics is hilarious, but I know people who love Chipotle and they will totally buy this. Especially, the make up bag.