Halloween is right around the corner! Have you given any thought to what you'll be eating besides candy that day?

It's not all tricks for Halloween at Chipotle this year. You can enjoy some awesome treats this Halloween when you dress up and head into the closest Chipotle location near you. If you show up to your local Chipotle dressed up to celebrate the ultimate day of spooks and shrieks, you're in for the ultimate Chipotle-lovers' treat!

Booritos are back for Halloween 2022! The fast-food Tex Mex chain announced this week that anyone who comes out to their nearest Chipotle dressed up in a costume will get to enjoy an entree for only $6. When checking out their website, it doesn't say that any Chipotles in our area are exempt from this promotion, so that means it's a green light for NJ Chipotle locations, too!

They announced the return of the promotion via social and on Youtube. LOOK:

Now, a couple things. This is an in-store offer only. So, if you were thinking you'd be able to get your hands on some Chipotle goodness without leaving home, sadly that's not the case. It's not available for catering or delivery orders. The good news is all you have to do to claim the discount is head to Chipotle on Halloween, October 31st, between 3 p.m. and closing time, hand them your Rewards Member ID, and they'll take off whatever they need to.

Chipotle is also offering a way for you to score some free burritos for the entire year. All you have to do is follow the directions and post to the BeReal app! Find out how to do that HERE.

