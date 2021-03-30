Chipotle to Give Away Free Burritos and $100K in Bitcoin This Thursday

Thursday, April 1 is National Burrito Day. To celebrate, the king of all burritos, Chipotle, is giving away free burritos and $100k in Bitcoin. And no, this is not an April Fools joke. According to People, as a part of their interactive game called "Burritos or Bitcoin, you have a chance to win a share of the money and a total of 100,000 burritos will be given out in a single day.

Ironically enough, Chipotle is teaming up with Stefan Thomas, the founder and CEO of Coil, for this initiative. If you don't know who Thomas is, he is the guy who lost millions of dollars in Bitcoin after forgetting the password to his digital wallet. So this contest will give costumers ten tries each to guess a valid six-digit code for a chance to win a free burrito or up to $25,000 in Bitcoin.

But don't worry! If after 10 tries you are still unsuccessful, the CEO of Chipotle says you "may be surprised and delighted with a special offer from Chipotle."

According to People, by the end of the contest a total of 10,000 fans will win one free burrito, 50 fans will win $500 in Bitcoin and three fans will win $25,000 in Bitcoin.

"National Burrito Day is a huge moment for Chipotle as our fans traditionally flock to our restaurants and digital platforms to order their favorites," said Chris Brandt, Chief Marketing Officer. "We're always looking for unique ways to enhance the celebration, and this year, we're giving fans the opportunity to acquire two highly valuable assets: Burritos or Bitcoin."

So get ready! This all goes down this Thursday starting at 9:00am PT and ends at 6:00pm PT.