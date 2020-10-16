Chipotle’s Boorito Promo Goes Digital

For the first time ever Chipotle's Boorito promotion has gone digital. It's no secret that Halloween is going to be very different this year. The CDC has recommended safe ways of celebrating the spooky holiday and they even suggested that we hold off on trick-or-treating this year.

We have seen so many businesses simply cancel all deals and promotions during this pandemic, I was fearful Chipotle would do the same. Luckily for us, they chose to update their Boorito promotion so we can all be safe this Halloween and still get our BOGO Burrito. Seriously if they canceled it I would be heartbroken. It's one of the things I very much look forward to every Halloween.

What can we expect for the 20th anniversary of Chipotle's Boorito promotion? A social media scavenger hunt! We will use our texting and social media skills that we have perfected over the pandemic, and hunt down those BOGO (buy one get one) entrée codes.

Chipotle will drop a certain keyword via TikTok, Twitter, and Instagram Starting October 29th to October 31st, and to claim the BOGO you will have to text the keyword to 888-222 before the BOGO deals run out. Keep in mind these deals are only redeemable through the Chipotle app or website on Halloween.