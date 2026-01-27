Heads up, Philadelphia. The School District of Philadelphia says they're considering staying with remote learning for the remainder of the week. This comes following this weekend's massive snowstorm that the city is still recovering from.

Remote Learning Possible All Week in Philly

Here's what we know about the school district's current plans (as of Tuesday afternoon):

Philadelphia schools were closed on Monday. Today (Tuesday, January 27) students had "a virtual learning" day.

Now the district's superintendent Dr. Tony Watlington says they may not return to in-person learning this week. He says safety is their top priority.

“We’re working closely with emergency management and the City of Philadelphia,” he told Philadelphia's KYW on Tuesday afternoon. “It’s not looking promising, but we’ll take it day by day and see what we get.”

What's Next for Cleanup in Philly?

Additionally, checking the district's calendar, we see that both Thursday and Friday are already scheduled as half days for report card conferences.

“When it’s safe to do so, we’ll get back to brick-and-mortar learning," Watlington told KYW.

It's unclear if the school district will make such a decision for the remainder of the week today or if they'll continue to assess the updates daily. The decision to make Tuesday a remote learning day was announced to the public shortly after 4 p.m. on Monday.

Additionally, matters could be complicated by the fact that forecasters are watching the potential for another storm system this upcoming weekend (January 31-February 1). As of this time, the exact nature of that forecast isn't clear, but it's possible it could drop more snow on the region.

This is a developing story. You can always check the School District of Philadelphia's website for updated info.



