Chrissy Teigen, President Joe Biden, Mariah Carey and More Stars Celebrate Easter 2021

On Sunday (April 4), people across the globe celebrated the egg-citing holiday known as Easter, including the "Christmas Queen" herself, Mariah Carey. The powerhouse vocalist shared a photo of her holding her two pooches while donning bunny ears on her Instagram account.

Victoria Beckham and her family also got into the spirit. The posh Spice Girl even managed to get husband David Beckham to don a pair of bunny ears.

President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden sent an Easter message to all and reminded citizens to get vaccinated for COVID-19.

Legendary rocker Ozzy Osbourne shared throwback images of him dressed up as the Easter Bunny.

Even the Empire State Building in New York City was lit up with pastel shades for the holiday.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend began celebrating the holiday last week. Legend even put on a full Easter Bunny costume to surprise his kids.

