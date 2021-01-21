Chrissy Teigen’s Tooth Fell Out While Eating a Fruit Roll-Up

Chrissy Teigen's tooth fell out while she was eating a Fruit Roll-Up.

On Wednesday (January 20), the model shared a video revealing her wayward tooth lodged in a sticky, half-eaten Fruit Roll-Up. "I just lost my tooth in a Fruit Roll-Up," she exclaimed in the clip. The video quickly went viral with people relating to the incident and others complete confusion at how a tooth can fall out from a soft treat.

A follower asked if it was a real tooth or a veneer. Thankfully, it was just a cap, but Teigen "loved him like he was a real tooth," she told the Twitter user.

Watch the video, below.

https://twitter.com/chrissyteigen/status/1352135812931063808?s=20

The tooth incident happened during the inauguration of President Joe Biden. Teigen's husband, John Legend, performed during the evening concert special, "Celebrating America." Legend performed a cover of "Feeling Good" at the Lincoln Memorial.

Teigen had an eventful day after she realized that Biden followed her on Twitter. Teigen is the only celebrity that the official @POTUS account follows.

Earlier in the day, she tweeted asking to be unblocked after Donald Trump blocked her account while he was in office. Biden did her one better and gave her a follow as well. At the time of this article's publication, he only follows 13 accounts. The other twelve are all government accounts of his staff, wife and The White House accounts.