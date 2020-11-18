Christmas at Johnson’s Corner Farm Starts November 27th

Christmas at Johnson's Corner Farm in Medford kicks off on Friday, November 27th, and it looks like tons of fun with so many festive family things to do.

The farm's official website says Santa will be making drive by appearances every hour on the weekends, on a red tractor, pulling a wagon filled with gifts. There will be a "Light Show on the Lake" with thousands of lights and a firepit where you can roast marshmallows. You can see more lights on the Christmas "Light Show" Hayride. Grab some hot chocolate, hot cider, hotdogs, and chili at their outdoor Christmas Cafe'. You can also buy Gingerbread Man and cookie decorating kits...s'mores kits too.

I just love Johnson's Corner Farm. Visiting is a tradition in my family. Every fall we go for for pumpkin, apple, and sunflower picking, live music, and before leaving, we hit up their cute and stock up on their homemade chicken pot pie, pepperoni bread, and whoopie pies. We also say we're going to come back for Christmas, but, haven't yet. This year maybe the perfect year to check it out, because it's all outdoors. Hint...dress warmly.

While you're visiting the farm for some holiday fun, you can pick up the perfect Christmas tree for your family. Johnson's has hundreds of fresh cut trees. If you need a pie for your holiday celebration, Johnson's is the place with flavors like: apple, apple berry, apple crumb, apple lattice, blueberry, blueberry crumb, blueberry lattice, cherry, chocolate chip, coconut custard, cranapple, peach, peach berry, pecan, pumpkin, and sweet potato. Wow. My mouth is watering.

For more information, pricing, and to buy tickets, click here.