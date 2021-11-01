Christmas Con Coming To New Jersey December 10 – 12

The Christmas vibes are here. It's that time of year when you start getting every Christmas activity on your weekend schedule.

Personally, I've never been to a Christmas Con but I can only imagine how fun they are. We found this Christmas Con in Edison, NJ that you will probably want to attend.

The Christmas Con is set to be held at New Jersey Expo Center in Edison, NJ.

According to Thats4Entertainment.com, at the Christmas Con you will be able to see a lot of familiar faces. Jonathan Bennett, best known for his role in Mean Girls, will be the host all weekend for Christmas Con. Other celebrities that will be showing up at Christmas Con include Melissa Joan Hart, Caroline Rhea, Tamera Mowry-Housley, Jackée Harry, Chad Michael Murray, as well as many other actors and actresses that have been part of Christmas movies.

It'll be nice to see these familiar famous faces but what is really fun is the activities that will be at the Christmas Con.

We learned that at the Christmas Con attendees are able to be a part of wreath-making classes, gingerbread wars, and an ugly sweater showdown. Those events sound like a ton of fun even if you are there just to watch the fun.

Here is the interesting part. If you want to get tickets for Christmas Con the only availability is for Saturday, December 11 but you will have to get on a waiting list. Seems like they are selling out quickly. Tickets for Friday and Sunday are still available for purchase. Friday tickets are $50 and Sunday’s are $55.

Christmas Con will be held on December 10, 11 & 12, 2021.