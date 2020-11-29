Getting a green Christmas tree is so 2018. We just found out that a New Jersey Christmas tree farm is offering trees in every color imaginable for 2020. After all, this has been a relatively dark year for many of us so we need the splash of color if possible.

Andy Chase at our sister station, 105.7 The Hawk in Ocean County, found that Wyckoff's Christmas Tree Farm in Belvidere (Warren County) offers colored Christmas trees.

Enter your number to get our mobile branded app

They offer various colors to choose from including Pink, White, Light Blue, Dark Blue, Purple, Black, Red and Turquoise.

Here's a photo of their trees from last year:

The farm opened on Black Friday (November 27), but supplies are, of course, limited so all colored trees are available first-come, first-served, they say. Wyckoff's offers a wide selection of traditional green trees too, of course. All social distancing and COVID-19 related guidelines will be followed on-site, they say.

By the way, the Christmas trees can also be bi or tricolored, they say.

Wyckoff's Christmas Tree Farm believes their colorants are safe, but the farm urges consumers to read about their colored trees on their website before making a purchase.