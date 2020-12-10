Livestream The Philadelphia Christmas Tree

Christmas is here but the Christmas vibes for many people can be a little shot because of the coronavirus. It's unfortunate how some traditions have been forced to be canceled because of the pandemic. If you are a little optimistic like me and you want to see the bright side of things, we have just that for you. This year, technology is helping out with some of the Christmas traditions.

Maybe one of your traditions was to make your way to Center City Philadelphia and take a family picture in front of the Christmas tree at the Wawa Holiday Plaza but now you are afraid to do that. It has been reported by 6abc that the Wawa Holiday Plaza has live streams of the Christmas tree as well as the ice skating rink that is right in front of the City Hall.

Both streams of the Christmas tree and the ice skating rink are live all the time.

The official names of the streams are 2020 Visit Philadelphia Holiday Tree powered by NRG and 2020 Deck the Halls Light Show presented by Center City District and 6abc.

If you don't want to be near others because you are afraid of catching any illness you can just try putting the Visit Philadelphia Holiday Tree live stream on your big screen TV at home. If you are able to do that you can take a picture in front of the tree while still practicing social distancing.

Not a bad idea to have those Christmas vibes at home and try to keep a little bit of normalcy.