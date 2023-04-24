It’s a Cinco de Mayo Pre-Party with Chris Rollins at Jimmy’s American Grill in Bordentown, NJ

This Cinco de Mayo, start the party early with 94.5 PST’s Chris Rollins from Chris & the Crew. Cause at 94.5 PST, we know how to have a good time!

Join Chris Rollins for a special happy hour on May 5th from 3 until 5 pm at Jimmy’s American Grill on Route 130 in Bordentown, NJ.

It's the biggest party of the year so spend it with us!

And It's not a 94.5 PST Party without a ton of freebies, right? The Crew will reach into their sombrero filled with PST prizes every 20 minutes for your chance to win concert tickets, gift cards, and more!

