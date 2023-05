10 of the Best Jersey Shore Mexican Restaurants for Cinco de Mayo

New Jersey has some of the best Mexican restaurants. This list is perfect as we get ready for Cinco de Mayo at the Jersey Shore Friday, May 5th, 2023.

I have several friends who love Mexican and for their birthdays we always find a delicious "new" Mexican restaurant that we haven't tried before.

Get our free mobile app

Recently, bestofnj.com did the "best" Mexican restaurants in New Jersey. One of the restaurants that made the list, I was just there in Manahawkin. The restaurant is called El Tepeyac, and it was the cutest place.

Nokolay Trubnikov Nokolay Trubnikov loading...

The atmosphere was colorful and friendly, like most Mexican restaurants. I had their chalupas and taco and it was delicious. This restaurant is open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Mexican food is delicious at dinnertime but an authentic Mexican breakfast is amazing.

When I think of Mexican, I think of Margaritas, tacos, enchiladas, and of course the amazing quesadillas (my favorite).

Most of these 10 Mexican restaurants in Ocean and Monmouth County have authentic Mexican with their flare of specials mixed in there. Every Mexican restaurant I've ever been to has something special on its menu that will have you coming back for more.

According to bestofnj.com, New Jersey has hundreds of Mexican restaurants. On the "best of" list, it shows the best of North Jersey, South Jersey, Central Jersey, and the Jersey Shore.

If you're looking for delicious Mexican food in the Garden State, click here. Here at the Jersey Shore, we have 10 to choose from. Monmouth to Ocean County, there's Mexican for everyone. The 10 Best at the Jersey Shore, several I've been to, will not disappoint.

Here are the 10 "Best" at the Jersey Shore in Ocean and Monmouth Counties:

10 Mexican Restaurants from the Jersey Shore Made the BEST of NJ List