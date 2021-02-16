I think I now know what it feels like to win the lottery.

I got my first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine yesterday, and I'm absolutely overjoyed. My arm is pretty sore, but so far that's it. I feel OK today. I was at work and am going about my day as normal, thankfully, with limited side effects from the vaccination.

I'm so relieved...still a little anxious...but, relieved. I'll explain:

I know I'm not alone when I say the pandemic has taken its toll on me and my family. You may have heard me mention that my mother has breast cancer.

Let me fill you in more: she has stage 4 metastatic breast cancer. She's doing well, but she's an otherwise active woman, who has now been forced into quarantine for almost a year. My dad too (they're both in their 80s).

I have been caring for them and making sure they have what they need (my twin sister is a teacher, in school, so limiting her time with them).

Every single day when I walk into my childhood home, it terrifies me that I'm bringing Covid with me. That's one of the most awful parts of this virus, is that you can have it and not even know it. She's fought cancer with every ounce of her energy so I can't let her get Covid.

Getting the first dose of the vaccine helps me breathe a little easier. But, I'm still anxious. I will be for another month, until after I get the 2nd dose.

I've tried so very hard to keep my parents safe. I'm bringing them both to get their 2nd doses of the vaccine this week.

I have to say, I feel a little weird revealing that I got my first vaccine, when I know so many other people have not been able to yet.

As you know, I reveal pretty much everything about my life on the radio, but I haven't revealed that I have what everyone's calling these days, an "underlying issue."

It's simple, I'm just not ready to talk about it yet, on air. Maybe someday. My point in saying this...don't judge others.

There's sometimes more than meets the eye. I'm fine, but I needed the vaccine. I'm not sure how my body would have reacted to the virus, and frankly, I didn't want to find out.

I know a lot of you are in the same spot.

Lastly, I share your frustration in trying to get vaccine appointments. There has to be a better way. I got mine out of pure luck. I was shocked when it said I was successful.

I had tried for hours, days, weeks. I see you, I feel for you, I truly hope you get an appointment(s) soon. Sending you love. We will get through this.