So, we did it. My family got a puppy on Friday. I was so nervous (and still kind of am), because I've never had a dog before, but, she's brought us so much in the 3 days she's been with us.

Last week I asked you to vote to choose between three puppies (we couldn't decide), and in case you haven't heard, we went with the Cockapoo puppy.

She's 8 weeks old and couldn't be cuter. Look at that face. Oh my goodness. We can't get enough of her.

Here's the thing. She's going to start to think her name is "Good girl" because that is the only way we've been addressing her. We can't agree on a name. I knew this would happen. We couldn't agree on the puppy to bring home, why would we agree on a name? Ugh.

When I announced her arrival on Facebook over the weekend, everyone was asking her name, and I embarrassed to say we didn't have one yet. A few listeners suggested I let you all vote again. It worked out very well with voting on a puppy, so I figured why not.

We've come up with 3 names that we think would work for her. You decide. We have to do it quickly though, this sweetie needs a name.

Here are the choices:

Maizey - one of the colors of my husband, John's favorite football teams...Blue and Maize

- one of the colors of my husband, John's favorite football teams...Blue and Maize Reese - she kind of has the color of a Reese's Peanut Butter Cup

- she kind of has the color of a Reese's Peanut Butter Cup Maddie - Hubby wanted to name our daughter Madison, but, we went with Bailey, so he's always wanted a Maddie, I guess.

VOTE HERE TO HELP US DECIDE:

By the way, all of our friends who have had puppies warned us that she would cry on the first night, and thankfully, she hasn't yet. She's such a good girl. She even went outside in the snow to go to the bathroom.

She loves the snow, so far. We're freezing out there, and she wants to stay out and play.