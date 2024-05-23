We've been waiting quite a while for this one.

Enlighten Dispensary, a new legal cannabis dispensary which was once the Marlton Diner, has finally announced their grand opening date!

The newly renovated dispensary, located at 781 Rte 70 W, has set their grand opening date for May 29! This is according to Facebook community page 'A View From Evesham.'



"At Enlighten, we only roll with the best in the game. Our products are sourced from the most trusted growers and manufacturers who understand that quality is the name of the game. Purity, potency, flavor – we’ve got it dialed in. It’s not just cannabis; it’s a lifestyle," their website reads

Their menu will include various flowers, pre-rolls, concentrates, edibles, vaporizers, and tinctures, according to their website.

In Fall 2022, the empty diner building was finally approved by the Evesham Township planning board to be transformed into Enlighten Health and Wellness. It previously sat abandoned and fenced off for several months, leaving locals to wonder if the building might be demolished altogether.

Legal marijuana dispensaries have been sprouting like wildflowers in New Jersey ever since adult-use marijuana was legalized in 2022. Given the fact that there are now so many in New Jersey, Enlighten will certainly have a healthy amount of competition.

Are you excited to welcome Enlighten to Marlton? For those who have enjoyed the building for years as a diner, it'll be good to see the building get foot traffic again!

