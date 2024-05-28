Tacoria to Open in Marlton, New Jersey This Summer!

Tacoria to Open in Marlton, New Jersey This Summer!

Credit: Instagram @eattacoria, Google Maps

Mexican food lovers in South Jersey! We're getting close to a delicious new eatery in town.

Tacoria Mexican Street Kitchen, a popular New Jersey- based Mexican restaurant chain is coming soon to Marlton this summer! Grab your friends for taco and margarita night! They'll be located in the Marlton Square shopping center at 300 NJ-73.

Credit: Instagram @eattacoria
loading...
94.5 PST logo
Get our free mobile app

 

They'll be opening in the former location of GAP, and they seem to be making excellent progress according to Facebook community page 'A View from Evesham.' As you can see the signage is already up!

We first caught wind of Tacoria's plans to open in Marlton last April, so this has been a long time coming. With the recent closing of MOD Pizza in the shopping center, this should be a very welcome new eatery. According to the Marlton Square website, a Federal Donuts will be coming soon too!

Tacoria's website promises there are no freezers on the premise, the food is made fresh daily, and is farm raised. Their menu includes several types of handcrafted tacos, burritos, quesadillas, nachos, and more, in a trendy, exciting atmosphere.

When will Tacoria Marlton open?

No word yet on any exact opening dates, but according to the post, they expect to open sometime this summer. We'll be keeping an eye open for dates.

Tacoria currently has 8 locations in New Jersey:

Piscataway

Google Maps
loading...

Hoboken

Google Maps
loading...

Paramus

Google Maps
loading...

New Brunswick

Google Maps
loading...

Morristown

Google Maps
loading...

Montclair

Google Maps
loading...

Princeton

Google Maps
loading...

Jersey City

Google Maps
loading...

Are you looking forward to Tacoria in Marlton?

Here Are the 15 Remaining TGI Fridays in New Jersey

We'll keep this list updated if anything changes!

Gallery Credit: Austyn

35 Great Places to Have Breakfast in South Jersey

Gallery Credit: Eddie Davis

Filed Under: Burlington County, Marlton, Taco, tacoria
Categories: Food, Restaurants, South Jersey

More From 94.5 PST