Mexican food lovers in South Jersey! We're getting close to a delicious new eatery in town.

Tacoria Mexican Street Kitchen, a popular New Jersey- based Mexican restaurant chain is coming soon to Marlton this summer! Grab your friends for taco and margarita night! They'll be located in the Marlton Square shopping center at 300 NJ-73.

They'll be opening in the former location of GAP, and they seem to be making excellent progress according to Facebook community page 'A View from Evesham.' As you can see the signage is already up!

We first caught wind of Tacoria's plans to open in Marlton last April, so this has been a long time coming. With the recent closing of MOD Pizza in the shopping center, this should be a very welcome new eatery. According to the Marlton Square website, a Federal Donuts will be coming soon too!

Tacoria's website promises there are no freezers on the premise, the food is made fresh daily, and is farm raised. Their menu includes several types of handcrafted tacos, burritos, quesadillas, nachos, and more, in a trendy, exciting atmosphere.

When will Tacoria Marlton open?

No word yet on any exact opening dates, but according to the post, they expect to open sometime this summer. We'll be keeping an eye open for dates.

Tacoria currently has 8 locations in New Jersey:

Piscataway

Hoboken

Paramus

New Brunswick

Morristown

Montclair

Princeton

Jersey City

Are you looking forward to Tacoria in Marlton?

