If you have room in your home and your heart, here's an event right up your alley!

The Pennsylvania SPCA Philadelphia shelter is in desperate need of adopters and fosters, following a decrease in adoptions and an increase in animal surrenders, so they're making a push to clear the shelters with promotions and events!

Get our free mobile app

NBC 10 spoke Gillian Kocher from the Pennsylvania SPCA, who explained that there are also many facilities in surrounding areas that are full with dogs and cats that need to be adopted - especially dogs. Adoptions have slowed since many homes are full from pandemic adopting, and presumably because of inflation rates that raise concerns about the costs of keeping a pet.

She also mentioned that there's been a trend reflecting an increase of families surrendering their pets. This is also something that's been happening post-pandemic, where families decided to adopt a pet during the pandemic. But now that things are getting back to normal, lifestyles have changed again, and they decide they can't, or don't want to keep a pet after all. The Philadelphia Inquirer did a piece on this subject earlier this spring.

When and where can I go a SPCA adopting event?

They'll be holding a "Yappy Hour" at Cherry Street Pier on Wednesday, June 29 from 5-8pm! There will be cocktail specials to support the SPCA, and dogs to meet who are more than ready for adoption! You can check out their event page HERE to keep tabs on upcoming events.

Click HERE to see which cats and dogs are available for adoption on their website!

Go ahead and give the Pennsylvania SPCA a follow on their Instagram page @PSPCA for even more updates on adoptable pets and ways you can help!

Dog Friendly Beaches In New Jersey Your pups need their time at the beach too! These are the highest-rated dog-friendly beaches in New Jersey.