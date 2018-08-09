The Prom for Paws Benefitting the Easel Animal Rescue Will Be Held in September

Prom for Paws will take place on September 29 from 7 pm until 11 at Mercer Oaks, which is located at 725 Village Road W. In West Windsor, NJ.

It’s a chance to forget about the teen drama and the awkwardness of high school prom. You can share your pet photo in the yearbook, kiss a puppy, and dance the night away with live music. There will be cocktails and cuisine. Attire can be fun or fancy.

The event will feature keynote speaker Senator Raymond J. Lesniak (an animal advocate).

No prom would be compete without the crowing of a prom king and queen too, right?

Visit Easel’s website for more information.