Clorox Wipes will be Hard to Find Until 2021

Once Governor Murphy issued a Stay at Home order, and there were press conferences being held every day, I think people started taking the pandemic seriously. I have to say a month or so prior to the pandemic hitting us hard, my husband said he had been reading about it and suggested we pick up some things to keep us safe in case we go into lockdown and we're not able to get anything. Honestly, I didn't even think twice about the words coming out of his mouth. I thought it was crazy and I didn't think we'd see something like this in our lifetime. And here we are 4 months later, wearing masks when we leave our house, social distancing from friends and family and not attending large events of people we don't know. No one was prepared for this pandemic, no one. Thankfully, we were able to stock up on essentials and my friend owns a carpet cleaning company and sells spray disinfectants as well as hand sanitizers. He was able to get us some hospital grade disinfectant spray, because you cannot find Lysol spray in stores and disinfectant wipes are very hard to find as well.

Clorox released a statement that they are making wipes are quickly as possible, but to not expect to see shelves fully stocked until 2021. CNN reports, they have increased production, but since the wipes are in such high demand, it's hard to get them onto store's shelves. I know that I try to shop as soon as a store opens, so I can get what I need and get the heck out of there. I do mostly drive up shopping, where you shop online or an app and then pull into a designated parking spot at the store and they bring the order right out to your car. However, sometimes they don't know when a shipment is coming, so they can't update their websites and apps. So if I need something that is in such high demand like disinfectant wipes or spray, I go as soon as the store opens and I get it. That's what I suggest you do, because the days of normal shopping are over, and Clorox wipes are going to be hard to find for a little bit. So be smart and stay ahead of the game.