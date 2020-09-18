Never Use Wipes on These 6 Things
These magical little things are a 'must have', but use some caution. They're actually very damaging to some of the things around your house.
It has been quite tough to find a canister of disinfecting wipes in the store these days. At this moment, I feel like the luckiest man in the world, because I have one underneath every sink in the house. My family is healthy and safe, and I have my favorite cleaning cloths at the ready.
Like you, I wipe down nearly everything with these cloths. A day doesn't go by that we're not using one to clean a mess, or to just feel like the house is free of dangerous bacteria and viruses.
While we have the urge to wipe everything down, there are some things you should NEVER clean with a disinfecting wipe. Due to the chemicals in these types of wipes, you permanently damage something you love.
Granite (NOTE: Produce and Dogs, too)
In case you didn't know, there's a sealant on top of that beautiful countertop. Guess what eats away at that sealant? All the chemicals in a disinfecting wipe. Once that sealant layer is gone, the stone is susceptible to permanent damage.
Unfinished wood
Whether it's furniture or flooring, if there's no polyurethane, you shouldn't be using a wipe. Uncoated wood is like a sponge and it won't be long before you see swelling, cracking, or warping.
Eyeglasses
Wish I would've known this one sooner. The chemicals in the wipes completely ate away the protective coating on my very expensive lenses.
Touchscreens (Car/Truck)
Again, like the eyeglass lenses, you'll destroy the screen's protective coating.
Leather (and your beard)
The alcohol in the wipe will remove your leather's luster.
