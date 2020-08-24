‘Cobra Kai’ Arrives On Netflix With New Trailer

We’re about to get an interesting test of Netflix’s power and influence. Cobra Kai, the TV series spinoff of The Karate Kid, got great reviews when it premiered in 2018. Still, the show never really took off despite the fact that it was based on one of the most beloved films of the 1980s and featured its original stars, William Zabka and Ralph Macchio. The main issue was Cobra Kai was only available on YouTube Red, the site’s premium streaming service. After YouTube Red flopped and shut down, Netflix acquired the rights to the first two seasons of Cobra Kai, along with the upcoming third season.

Season 3 won’t arrive until 2021, but the first two seasons debut on Netflix later this week. To hype up the premiere, Netflix just released a new trailer covering the events of the first two seasons of the show. Watch:

Ah, the sweet sounds of “You’re the Best” by Joe Esposito. Nothing better than that. Here’s the show’s official synopsis:

Picking up 30 years after the 1984 All Valley Karate Tournament, the half-hour series finds Daniel and Johnny at different places in their lives. Whereas Daniel is living his best life as a family man and proud owner of the No. 1 car dealership in the Valley, Johnny has fallen a long way since the ’80s and is now a heavy drinking, short-fused antihero living in Reseda, doing odd jobs to make ends meet. However, their rivalry is reignited when they re-enter each other’s lives, which drives Johnny to rediscover his Cobra Kai roots and reopen the infamous karate dojo.

So will the show become a huge breakout hit now that millions of new viewers will have access to it? We’ll find out after Cobra Kai seasons 1 and 2 premiere on Netflix on August 28.