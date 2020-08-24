Two Major New York City Holiday Events Are Still Happening

Going to the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade or the Rockefeller Christmas Tree Lighting will be completely different this year. Even though there is a chance that things can be a little better by then, it is still unpredictable what life will really be like during that time.

FOX 29 recently reported that the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade and the Rockefeller Christmas Tree Lighting will still happen during this extremely eventful year. It was stated that the mayor of the city of New York made it clear that both of the highly awaited events that happen every year will be very different this year because of the pandemic. The precautions that will be taken will be to prevent any spread of the coronavirus.

According to FOX 29, the mayor of the city of New York, Bill De Blasio, also mentioned that some events that happen in the city may be going completely virtual and may happen in different locations. This will also be affecting any of the "small presentation pieces and some events for the shows."

Thanksgiving and Christmas just wouldn't be the same if the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade or the Rockefeller Christmas Tree Lighting did not happen. This would make these special holidays so boring and would really ruin it. We can't let the coronavirus ruin the season of joy. I am totally fine with a few adjustments but not about canceling events.

We learned from FOX 29 that the full details for the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade and the Rockefeller Christmas Tree Lighting will be released within the next few months.