“Principal Mom” is the Icon 2020 Needed
Online learning has thrown all of us for a loop in 2020.
There's the issue of whether your child's school is doing in-person learning, remote learning, or a hybrid of the two. Then, parents have been faced with the task of finding care for their children while they're working, or stepping back into the role of a teacher with online classes. One California mom, Deb Plafker, a.k.a. "Principal Mom" is making the best out of a strange situation and is embracing the latter. Good Morning America shared the story about how "Principal Mom" is running school in her home.
@jplafHe hates us already 😂 ##fyp ##foryou ##foryoupage ##momsoftiktok ##onlineschool ##highschool ##backtoschool ##viral ##hsm ##comedy ##parents ##firstdayofschool♬ original sound - jplaf
Deb's been doing the announcements daily, and her daughter Jamie is uploading them to her TikTok account. Deb's son and Jamie's brother Max is the lucky student making a cameo in the videos, and he's looking like he's being a good sport about the whole thing.
"Principal Mom" is the icon that 2020 needs - whether you look at it as she's making the best out of a bad situation, or she just doesn't care anymore, Deb is so relatable. I am not even remotely close to having kids, but I can definitely see myself doing something like this.
So when you're getting the kids ready for this year's interesting school situation, take a deep breath and look at "Principal Mom" for a laugh.