If you’re a frequent flier at Target and you hear a code Red get called over the speaker, leave as soon as you can.

If there’s one thing about me it’s that I am such a huge fan of Target, if you need to grocery shop, they have it all.

Clothes shopping? Not a problem!

What I’m saying is if you need both a bag of Doritos and a flat-screen TV in one day, Target is your spot to go.

There’s nothing more relaxing than just grabbing a cart and seeing what the store has to offer.

If you happen to be leisurely shopping in a Target store one day and happen to hear the staff call out a “Code Red”, you need to leave immediately.

We all know these stores have color codes like this to keep shoppers safe and efficiently handle situations that may take place within the store quietly.

I’ve seen online from past target workers if you hear a “Code Yellow” it supposedly means there’s a missing person/child.

A “Code Green” implies there’s someone with an injury, that is either an employee or a shopper.

Pretty much every single color in the rainbow has a “code”, but what exactly is a code red and why do you need to leave immediately if you hear it?

What Does A "Code Red" Mean At Target?

A “Code Red” at Target implies there is an active fire within the store. I’m sure they use all of these secret code words to avoid chaos and to make sure everyone is calm, cool, and collected so they don’t cause a stampede of Target shoppers.

If you’re ever in the store and hear a “Code Red” be announced or if you hear workers whispering about it, get out immediately because there could be a fire within the store.

It seems as though a lot of stores use this code for fire as well, so you can follow this rule at pretty much any big retailer I would assume!

