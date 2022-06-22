Nobody does this!

Sebastian Maniscalco hears you and knows how much you miss him. So much so that he has decided to return to The Borgata Hotel Casino and Spa for 10 shows starting Nov. 4 and running until Nov. 13.

The comedian, actor, and best-selling author shared on his Instagram.

“I was gonna take the rest of the year off but people kept emailing me saying, ‘We didn’t get a chance to see you, Alright, 10 shows — 10 shows at the Borgata.”

Tickets for all 10 Sebastian Maniscalco shows go on sale Friday, June 24 at 10 a.m. It's all part of his "Nobody Does This" tour.

Maniscalco is just one of many comedians who will be playing in New Jersey this year. Others include:

Chris Rock and Kevin Hart's "Only Headliners" Tour

Friday, July 22 at Prudential Center Newark

Sunday, July 24 PNC Bank Arts Center

Amy Schumer

Thursday, Aug. 4, 7 p.m. at the Hackensack Meridian Health Theater at the Count Basie Center Red Bank

Friday, Aug. 5, 7 p.m. at Count Basie Center For The Arts Red Bank

Amy Schumer's Whore Tour

Friday, Aug. 5 at the Hackensack Meridian Health Theater at the Count Basie Center Red Bank

Saturday, Aug. 6, 8 p.m. at Ovation Hall at Ocean Casino Resort

Sunday, Aug, 7, 5 p.m. at Amy Schumer Hackensack Meridian Health Theater at the Count Basie Center Red Bank

Tom Segura

Saturday, Aug. 27 at Mark G Etess Arena Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Atlantic City

If you're looking for local comedy, check out these great New Jersey clubs

The Stress Factory in New Brunswick

Catch A Rising Star in the Princeton Hyatt Regency

The Comedy Cove at Scotty's Steakhouse in Springfield

