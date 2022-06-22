Free is fabulous and there is a ton of free fun activities happening this summer in our state. Here are just a handful that you’ll want to put on your family calendar!

There is a series of free family movie nights in downtown wildwood every Tuesday all the way until August 23rd. It is located at Byrne Plaza and the event and parking are free. Bring your blankets or beach chairs and snuggle up for a movie while you breath in some fresh salt air!

The same deal is going on with Barnegat’s drive-in movies until August 23rd. This one is held at the Barnegat Public Dock and they do it every other Tuesday. There are snacks for sale and some food trucks too.

Avalon Beach is up next. Tuesday seems to be the popular night for such family fun and the same goes on here until August 30th. They meet up at 30th Street Beach for some big-screen fun. Rumor has it that they will be showing Spider-Man No Way Home.

Don’t forget about Freehold! They are mixing it up and doing theirs on Wednesday nights until August 24th. Feel free to bring blankets, and your favorite movie snuggler! They will set up on the lawn outside of the Hall of Records.

If you've got little ones then you will love this sweet story time in Point Pleasant running every Wednesday until August 31st! Real princesses show up to share stories, sing, dance, and marvel at the beach right by the aquarium. Everyone is welcome! Free activities are awesome, especially nowadays. Here are some more ways to save money! Read about more local events going on from Mommy Poppins here.

