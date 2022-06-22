Few things are better than spending time on a warm summer evening, watching some of your favorite movies with friends, family and neighbors under the stars!

Facebook @PalmerSquare Facebook @PalmerSquare loading...

If you and your family enjoy movies like Encanto, Luca, Jaws, The Princess Diaries, Clifford, Rocky, and more, then make plans to check out some of the many Summer 2022 outdoor movie screenings Central Jersey has to offer.

Get our free mobile app

This is a great family-friendly option if you're trying to have casual fun without having to drive far and without having to spend a ton of money. So skip the overpriced soda and popcorn and freezing cold movie theaters. Imagine watching a movie on the beach, like this movie screening in Seaside Heights!

Facebook @officialseasideheights Facebook @officialseasideheights loading...

A lot of these screening dates are absolutely FREE and feature real food and fabulous outdoor views (weather permitting). And of course, you can also bring your own food without having to sneak it in! All of this combined will make the movie so much better! (If you can find a comfy spot and bring bug spray lol.)

Grab your blankets and beach chairs and mark these dates on your calendar! Let's take a look at some of the outdoor movie screenings that are taking place this summer in/around Central Jersey.

Here Are 9 Summer 2022 Outdoor Movie Series in Central Jersey

Do you plan on attending any of these outdoor movies? Which ones are your favorite? Let us know!

This $1.1M Home Built in 1908 Just Went On The Market in Ewing NJ This spacious house is over a century year old, but inside you'll find the modern touches you're looking for!