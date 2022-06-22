You've waited for this since you planned your trip. You go down the shore, maybe with some friends, your special someone, or just by yourself and you're looking for a place to get an adult beverage. You want to be around like-minded people who just want to have a great time just like you do.

What's great about Jersey Shore bars and what sets them apart from the rest of the bars throughout the state is the memories that will be created there will last a lifetime. My mother met my father at a place called The Chatterbox in Seaside Heights. It may not be there anymore but had it not been for the Chatterbox, I wouldn't be here writing this.

Many of the drinking establishments have been there so long like the Stone Pony that memories have been made for generations. In fact, If Bruce should happen to show up, this could be his third generation of doing so. Either way, if you do decide to hit the Pony, you will not be disappointed, both for the company as well as the history. You might even see Mike Rocket playing my song.

The Stone Pony is just one of the many great bars at the Jersey shore that you need to stop at. Here are some of the others according to my listeners, Facebook and Twitter following

Patricia Tyson Purks

We love going to Bar Anticipation in Belmar. It’s a great place with 15 bars. In the summer we enjoy sitting at the Gazebo.

Bar Anticipation via Google Earth Bar Anticipation via Google Earth loading...

Cindy Zwicker

Wonder Bar

Wonder Bar via Google Earth Wonder Bar via Google Earth loading...

Bubba Nangle

The Ocean Drive

The Ocean Drive via Google Earth The Ocean Drive via Google Earth loading...

Trish Mata

Beachcomber...especially when Big Bang Baby plays there!

Beachcomber via Google Earth Beachcomber via Google Earth loading...

Chris Bligh

Leggett's

Leggett's via Google Earth Leggett's via Google Earth loading...

Mike Darkwater

Captain's Inn Tiki bar

Captains Inn via Google Earth Captains Inn via Google Earth loading...

Rick Verso

Salty’s Beach Bar. Lake Como

Salty's Beach Bar via Google Earth Salty's Beach Bar via Google Earth loading...

