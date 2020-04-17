Complimentary B-12 Shots Available for Mercer County’s First Responders

Sleep and Wellness Medical Associates are offering Mercer County's first responders complimentary B12 injections to help boost their immune systems during the coronavirus pandemic.

Starting on Monday (April 20), any Mercer county police officer, firefighter or EMS will be able to receive a B12 injection at their facility on E. Darrah Lane in Lawrence Township for the foreseeable future.

"Our first responders are risking their lives every single day, and now an even heavier burden has been placed on their shoulders," Dr. Mahmood Siddique from Sleep and Wellness Medical Associates said in a statement. "They’re helping all of us, and we should be doing everything in our power to help them."

B12 plays a role in helping one's immune system, and while there's no cure for the coronavirus, these treatments can play in the proper functioning of one's immune system, experts say.

Plus, B12 also can help with mental acuity and energy and stress management, according to the National Institutes of Health.

If you're a first responder who is interested in receiving a free injection, contact Sleep and Wellness Medial Associate's office via email info@sleep-wellness.org or via phone at 609-587-9944.