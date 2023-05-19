Have you been sucked into the Pickleball craze? I haven't yet, but, I may give it a try soon. It's oversized ping pong, right? Haha.

If you live in the Lawrence Township area (Mercer County), the Recreation Department just unveiled new courts. They're beautiful, well, as far as pickleball courts go. As the Lawrence Township Recreation Department says, this is a "Big dill." Get it?

There are two courts now in Central Park on Eggerts Crossing Road. The township took one of the existing tennis courts and transformed it into two pickleball courts. I'm sure locals are thrilled to have them as the pickleball trend continues to grow.

You don't have to sign up to use them. They're on a "first come, first served" basis. The only request of the township is to limit yourself to 30 minutes if you have people waiting to play. That's fair.

I was just telling a friend that we should give it a try sometime soon or may even make it a double date. It looks like it could be a good workout. I did an online search for the Pickleball paddles (is that what you call them?) and they're available in different colors and styles. Cute.

Pickleball has grown in popularity within the last few years. South Jersey's very first indoor Pickleball-only center just opened a few months ago.

Leagues are forming all over the area. You know I suffer from FOMO, so I'm sure I'll have a story about my Pickleball experience soon.

