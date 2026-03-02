SPOILERS AHEAD: Conan Gray’s Setlist For Philadelphia, PA 2026
Conan Gray has come a long way in a few years. Just a few years since releasing music on YouTube, Conan Gray has had a ton of success with the songs "Heather" and "Maniac." Now he's enjoying the success of his biggest song to date with "Vodka Craberry."
So we're super excited to welcome Conan Gray to Philly for his biggest concert yet where he'll playing at the Xfinity Mobile Arena (formerly known as the Wells Fargo Center) in South Philadelphia tonight (March 2).
What Is Conan Gray's Setlist for Philadelphia, PA?
Are you heading to see Conan Gray in South Philly tonight? We have more info about parking, set time, and more posted for you here. You can click here to learn more.
In the meantime, we know that many people like to know the setlist before the show starts. After all, for me it's how I plan my bathroom breaks. But I know that not everyone likes to know every move in a concert. They, instead, prefer to be surprised.
- My World
- Never Ending Song
- Care
- Wish You Were Sober
- Class Clown
- People Watching
- The Cut That Always Bleeds
- Eleven Eleven
- Nauseous
- Surprise Acoustic selection (this song has changed nightly)
- Romeo
- The Best
- Fan Chosen Song
- Heather
- Family Line
- Connell
- Actor
- Maniac
- Vodka Cranberry
