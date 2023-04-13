2nd Leg of North to Shore in Asbury Park 6/14-6/18

North to Shore is being billed as the biggest festival of its kind on the East Coast. It's the first time New Jersey has presented such an event, and it's huge.

North to Shore encompasses over 100 events that will be hosted by Atlantic City June 4th-11th, then it will arrive in Asbury Park June 14th-18th, before wrapping up in Newark June 21st- 25th.

It will feature bands, comedians, movies, and art shows as well as business and technology demonstrations, and more.

Some highlights include:

The Sensational Soul Cruisers will taking over Wonder Bar on Ocean Ave June 14. If you love that old Philly sound that seems to have disappeared, this is a great show for you. Great sounding band will bring back great memories. Tickets are very reasonable at $22-$25

The B-52's are embarking on a limited tour schedule this year. They'll be playing their final show ever in September. Before that, however, you can party with them at The Stone Pony June 17th. By the way, lead singer Fred Schneider is a Jersey boy! He's a graduate of Shore Regional High School. The general admission tickets are $79.50ea plus service fees.

The Big Man will never leave our hearts. On June 18th at the Wonder Bar, there will be a special tribute. Clarence Clemons Celebration: Jarod Clemons and the Late Nights- A Musical Celebration of the Life & Music of the Big Man, Clarence Clemons. The name of the show is as big as the man,and should be a great night. General Admission Tickets are $18-$28

Get the complete schedule of shows https://northtoshore.com/

