After hearing many rumors about what would be replacing the Staples store in Lawrence Shopping Center after it closes for good in early January, I've found out officially which one was true.

CentralJersey.com is reporting that Urban Air, a family entertainment venue has signed a lease and is hoping to be open by summer 2023.

There will be plenty of room for adventure. The space is over 36,000 square feet.

Urban Air is described on its website as the "Ultimate Indoor Adventure Park where kids of all ages (and kids at heart) can explore thrilling attractions, challenge their body and mind, and most importantly...have a blast!"

It also says it's way more than a trampoline park.

There will be indoor skydiving, mini gold, lazer tag, a trapeze, go carts, bowling, ropes, climbing walls, an arcade, a warrior course, dodgeball, and so much more.

Interesting. Many of those activities are offered at Colonial Bowling Alley & Entertainment across the street from the Lawrence Shopping Center.

Also like Colonial, it will be a place to hold your child's birthday party or special occasions. There will be a café on site to get food and drinks.

I'm happy that site won't be vacant for long, since it's such a big space and a town can never have too much entertainment, right?

In the meantime, Stapes will continue its sale until the doors close for the last time on Friday, January 6th.

The entire Staples chain isn't closing, just the Lawrence location. Other Staples stores are nearby in the Windsor Green Shopping Center (where Whole Foods is) on Route 1 South in West Windsor and on Route 130 in East Windsor (where Aldi is).

