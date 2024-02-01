Maximus Polish Cuisine Empire in Lawrence Township has made a major change. It changed its name.

The popular Polish restaurant in the Lawrence Shopping Center, on Brunswick Pike, announced on Facebook that its new name is Flavor of Poland.

The post read, "We would like to inform you about the big changes. New name, new colors, new design, new menu."

Fans of the restaurant praised them for making the name change, saying it made sense for a Polish restaurant.

One commenter, Justin said, "Smart idea. Easier to identify, Good luck." The official colors of Poland are white and red, incase you didn't know.

Edward commented, "A much better name to go with the menu."

I'm sure the owners are trying to attract more customers by simplifying the name and using colors to make the restaurant easy to identify. Lawrence Township has a large Polish population.

The restaurant is a stand alone building near Starbucks in between National Pools and Spas and City Electric. Most recently it was Mehek Indian Restaurant, but if you've been in the area for a long time, you may remember it being a Bob's Big Boys.

The Lawrence Shopping Center has undergone a major renovation in the last few years that's given it new life and brought the community back.

Many great businesses and shops have moved in including Meatheadz Cheesesteaks, Karate Fit USA, Lidl, Auto Zone, Five Below, Ollie's, Café Du Pain Bakery, Plato's Closet, Bury the Hatchet ax throwing and more. Coming soon is Jersey Mike's Subs (next to Limoncellos pizza).

Flavor of Poland is located in the Lawrence Shopping Center on 2495 Brunswick Pike in Lawrence Township.

