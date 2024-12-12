I always tell people how much I love New Jersey and that I could never imagine leaving!

This state really gives us the best of both worlds.

If you’re in the mood to spend a weekend skiing in the mountains, the Poconos are just a short trip away.

If a beach day sounds more your speed, the Jersey Shore is right there waiting for you.

READ MORE: Will New Jersey Ever Get Its First In-N-Out Burger?

Most people can make it to the beach in about an hour or so, which makes it super convenient for a quick getaway.

While New Jersey is a super versatile place to live with so much to offer, some of the laws here are just downright odd.

I stumbled across a bizarre law about Trenton, NJ, that left me totally confused and it involved a pickle of all things.

Canva Canva loading...

According to the article I read, you could actually face a fine if you throw a pickle onto the street in Trenton.

I mean, who’s ever been hanging out in Trenton and thought, “Let me just toss this pickle on the ground”? The whole thing seemed so random that I could barely believe it.

If that law existed and had me scratching my head, I figured there had to be more ridiculous laws out there that make just as little sense.

So, I dug around and found some interesting articles from an attorney’s blog, onlyinyourstate.com, and stupidlaws.com that break down the weirdest laws in New Jersey.

I’ve pulled the best ones from those lists and linked them below. Keep scrolling to check them out!

New Jersey's Weirdest Laws Have you ever heard of these bizarre laws in New Jersey? Yes, they're real! Gallery Credit: Gianna