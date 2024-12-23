The weather in New Jersey is getting colder, and there’s nothing worse than starting your day by getting into a freezing car!

When it's in the 20s outside and you have to leave for work early, there's nothing worse than jumping into a freezing cold car.

It's so much better when you can hop in, crank up the heated seats, and enjoy a toasty ride to work or school. It’s one of those little things in life that just makes your day better.

Whether you’re running outside in your pajamas to start your car or using your automatic start button, you might be wondering if it is legal to warm up your car in New Jersey.

Can You Legally Start Your Car In The Driveway In New Jersey?

Believe it or not, technically, the answer is no. It’s actually illegal to warm up your car while you’re not in it in New Jersey.

This may sound crazy, especially when automatic start buttons exist, but it’s true.

There are some loopholes to the law, though you’re not guaranteed to get a ticket every time you start your car early on a chilly day.

According to nj.gov, letting your car idle when the engine is running but the vehicle isn’t moving counts as breaking the rule.

The law states you can’t idle for more than 3 minutes at a time.

Most of us, let’s be honest, are guilty of letting our cars warm up longer than that when it’s freezing outside.

Usually, remote starts allow us to let our car warm up for 10 minutes or so.

Next time you go to warm up your car before heading to work or the store, just remember this law.

It might be a good idea to set a timer or at least keep it quick to avoid any trouble.

