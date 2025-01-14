Is Jaywalking Actually Illegal in New Jersey?

I feel like most of us when we were growing up were always told no to jaywalking in New Jersey.

Even though our parents told us we’d get in trouble for doing it, is it because it was dangerous and they didn’t want us to do it one was it because it was ACTUALLY illegal?

Imagine you're strolling down the streets of the Garden State, maybe in adorable Princeton or scenic Hoboken. You see a few restaurants and stores thst you want to check out, but don’t want to wait for the crosswalk light.

We’ve all been in a situation before where we just look both ways and scurry across the street.

No harm done, right? Afterward, I always have a thought pop into my head: "Is this even allowed? Could I get in trouble for this?" It's one of those things many people don't really think about until they're in the moment.

I mean, who hasn't jaywalked at least once in their life? It's almost like a rite of passage in city living.

Although we know this, laws are laws, and it's always good to know what's what.

Is Jaywalking Illegal in New Jersey?

attachment-2 loading...

In New Jersey, jaywalking isn't just frowned upon; it's actually against the law.

According to the New Jersey Statutes, Title 39:4-34, pedestrians are required to obey traffic signals and use crosswalks at intersections. Ignoring these rules can lead to fines.

So, next time you're tempted to make that dash across the street, maybe think twice. After all, safety first! Plus, avoiding a ticket is always a good idea.

For more details, you can check out the official rules here.