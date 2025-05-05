There’s something about fireworks that just makes you know that summer is here.

Whether it’s in your backyard at a barbecue, Fourth of July party, or just a random weekend, lighting off a few fireworks feels like it’s part of the fun when summer comes.

Well, it may feel like a tradition to watch fireworks in the summer on Memorial Day or Fourth of July, sometimes because we see them so often, we forget that fireworks are totally illegal in New Jersey.

I’m guessing a lot of people drive over the bridge to Pennsylvania to get them, and then that’s when we hear them shooting off and people’s backyards in the middle of July.

You can buy sparklers and things of that sort, but when it comes to actual fireworks, you’re not legally allowed to have them or set them off.

If you get caught breaking the rules and setting off fireworks, it could be more trouble than you bargained for.

What is the fine for shooting off fireworks in New Jersey?

According to Einhorn Harris Law Firm, violating the fireworks law in New Jersey is a crime, not just a ticket. If you’re caught with fireworks of any kind or setting them off, you could be charged with a disorderly conduct offense, which can lead you up to six months in jail and a $1,000 fine.

It’s probably safer to leave the fireworks to the professionals this summer.

Plan a beach night to go watch them or go to your friend's house in Pennsylvania if you really need to set them off in the backyard that bad.

