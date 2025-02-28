Newark, NJ May Have The Weirdest Law Known To Man

Everyone loves going out for a good dinner and dessert, right?

There’s nothing better than unwinding after a long day and just ordering some great food and enjoying quality time with the people you’re with.

I’m a total foodie and absolutely have the biggest sweet tooth known to man. With that being said, ice cream is a total weakness for me.

Did you know that there’s one New Jersey town that has rules when it comes to enjoying your sweet treat at night?

We’re all aware that New Jersey and every other state for that matter has some pretty bizarre laws that are either still in effect or were in effect years ago.

There’s one law that’s specific to Newark, New Jersey that iis super weird too me and even if you’re from the Newark area, you may not have even ever heard of it.

What Is Newark, NJ's Law About Ice Cream?

There’s actually a law in Newark that you can’t have ice cream after a certain time of day.

It’s supposedly illegal for ice cream shops to sell food after 6 pm without a doctor's note.

Did you know about this crazy rule?

Apparently it’s a super old law and nobody knows the origin of it either. It’s supposedly still on the books, but I’m not sure that it’s totally enforced anymore.

A local shop called Neighborhood Scoops that’s on Halsey Street in Newark is open until 7 pm on most nights and 8 pm on Fridays.

Other ice cream shops in the city have the same schedule, so I think it’s safe to assume this law is definitely not enforced in 2025.

I’m not a lawyer or a judge, but I’d say you’re safe grabbing some ice cream after 6 pm nowadays.

