Get ready for the first piece of good news in 2021. The popular Valentine's Day candy, Sweethearts, are back and in high quantity for 2021.

Sweethearts (also known as conversation hearts) were discontinued in 2018 when the company that made them, NECCO, closed their doors for good. It wasn't until 2020 that the most recognizable Valentine's Day candy returned, but it was in very limited quantity and many of the hearts didn't have their signature sayings on them. We should have taken this as an omen as to what was to come for the rest of 2020, but who could have known?

Well, the NECCO Sweethearts draught is officially over. Conversation hearts are back in high quantity and they have their sayings back just in time for Valentine's Day 2021. Each of the boxes has all of the classic flavors like lemon, apple, blue raspberry, strawberry, grape and orange. The Sweethearts also have everyone's favorite sayings like "be mine", "wink wink", "call me", and many more.

You can already purchase the candy hearts from your favorite online retailer or from your local grocery or convenience stores.