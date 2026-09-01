9:20 PM UPDATE: The shelter in place has been lifted at Lincoln Financial Field.Tonight's Bruno Mars concert is NOT canceled. In fact, the gates are reopening and fans are allowed to return to their seats as of this moment.

What you need to know: As of this moment, officials are reloading the stadium and gearing up for the show to resume. It will certainly take some time for fans to be let in through the gates and the show to resume. An official start time for Bruno Mars' performance was not immediately provided. But it's likely that it will still be a while before he starts performing given all of the logistics that still need to take place.

It'll be a late night for everyone given the delay. But it should still be a lot of fun. Be patient (and kind) to others and the stadium staff tonight if you're there.

Original Article Posted Below (which contains outdated info):

Severe weather has been reported in Philadelphia, and unfortunately, it is affecting Tuesday night's Bruno Mars concert.

Stadium officials announced pause of the show just before 8:00 p.m., as a round of thunderstorms rolled into the area. Bruno was initially slated to take to the stage around 8:50 p.m., which has obviously been delayed.

READ MORE: Bruno in Philly, Your Complete Concert Guide

Stadium officials have ordered a (temporary) shelter in place as a result of the storms in the area. Guests are required to leave any open seating areas and head into the main concourse. If you're inside the stadium, don't leave. It's likely the the storms will pass through and the show should resume later tonight.

As of 9:00 p.m. radar is improving in the immediate area, but some storms remained around the area. As the night progresses, however, conditions should improve.

Stadium officials will continue to provide updates on social media and via announcements inside Lincoln Financial Field. They've been consistently providing updates every 15 minutes on their social media channels. Check them out here on Facebook & click here for their X account.

READ MORE: Bruno in Philly - Setlist Sneak Peek

Additionally, if you have not entered the stadium, do not try to enter.

"All gates are currently closed. If you have not already entered the building, you will not be able to enter at this time. Please continue to shelter in place at your current location," officials said as of 9:00 p.m.

Raye, one of the supporting acts on the tour, had just taken to the stage when the show was paused. Her performance stopped after only about 5 minutes as the weather rolled in.

"We can't perform the rest of our set because of the thunder 💔," she wrote a story shared to her Instagram account around 8:00 p.m.

We'll update this article when The Linc announces any updates to tonight's schedule.