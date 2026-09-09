A familiar face has stepped away from coverage of the Philadelphia Eagles. The news comes just days before the 2026-27 NFL season begins.

Eagles Commentator Ron Jaworski Steps Back From TV Broadcasts

Rob Jaworski, a former Eagles quarterback, has been a familiar face on TV coverage for the Birds for several years. In fact, for the past four season, he has been a part of NBC Sports Philadelphia’s Eagles pre and post game coverage. He is certainly a familar face in the City of Philadelphia.

But that is all coming to an end.

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“I have decided that it is time to cut back on my broadcast work and have made the decision not to return (to NBC Sports Philadelphia),” he wrote in a post shared to social media Wednesday afternoon.

Before joining NBC Sports Philadelphia in 2022, Jaworski was a fixture during ESPN’s coverage of the NFL. He spent 27 years at ESPN as an announcer and analyst, according to a report from The Philadelphia Inquirer. That time included a five-year run on high highly rated Monday Night Football.

Who Will Replace Ron Jaworski at NBC Philadelphia?

It turns out that there will NOT be a replacement for Jaworski on the telecasts. The news was confirmed just days before the Eagles season starts on Sunday (September 13).

NBC Sports Philadelphia says they will use the existing team led by Michael Barkann, who will be joined by Barrett Brooks, Reuben Frank, and Jason Avant.

“You don’t replace a person who was a pioneer in the NFL broadcast world, and we have no intention of doing so,” the station’s vice president of content, Alexandra Matcham said on Wednesday.

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