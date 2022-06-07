You may have heard the rumors and hoped they weren't true, but, I just confirmed that they are. Costco is making a major change soon to its gas station services, according to an employee at the Lawrence Township location.

In New Jersey, you will no longer be able to get gas there starting this summer unless you're a Costco member. Oh boy. This is going to be a disappointment for a lot of locals. Costco is the place to go in the area for cheap gas.

Right now with gas prices at an all time high, the gas lines at Costco are always so long, but, I feeling they won't be as long soon.

The date is set. As of July 5th you will need a Costco membership to get gas at any Costco gas station in New Jersey. Read on...

The Costco employee I spoke with today said that New Jersey was the last state to make it mandatory to have a membership in order to get gas. All other states have previously required it.

I asked the employee how this would be enforced because I have no doubt that some people will say they weren't aware of the change when they pull up to the pump to fill up.

The employee told me that there would be a Costco staff member at the entrance of the gas station that would be checking membership cards. If you're not a member, you won't be permitted in.

Don't try to grab your family or friend's Costco card so you can still get cheap gas. Costco employees will make sure that you match the picture on your membership card.

Remember, the date this major change will go into effect is July 5th.

