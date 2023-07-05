Oh No! NJ Officials Warn Residents of Coyotes After Sighting and Attack

If you'll be outdoors in the parks this summer, keep an especially careful eye out!

Due to recently reported sightings and coyote encounters around populated areas in Essex and Union counties, local officials have temporarily closed two New Jersey parks, according to NJ.com.

Eastern Coyote Getty Images loading...

Get our free mobile app

First, officials had to close a section of South Mountain Reservation last week in Essex County after a coyote bit a 13 year old girl! She was treated for puncture wounds to the leg in the hospital.

A second New Jersey park, Brightwood Park in Westfield, was forced to temporarily close shortly afterward after reports of aggressive coyote behavior, although thankfully no injuries were reported.

In case you didn't know, coyotes are a part of New Jersey's wildlife landscape. Sightings have been reported in every New Jersey county. So it's important we do our part to avoid encounters.

How can I avoid a coyote encounter?

Coyote, Richmond, Britisah Columbia, Canada Getty Images loading...

According to Urban Coyote Research, here are steps you can take to avoid coyote encounters:

Do not feed coyotes Do not let your pets run loose Do not run from a coyote Consider repellents or fencing Report bold, aggressive coyotes immediately

What do I do if a coyote is approaching my dog and I on a walk?

Man walking a dog on a park trail in Duluth, MN Nick Cooper - TSM Duluth loading...

Here's what TheWildest.com suggests you do:

Stop and stand still Make Yourself big Be loud and assertive Slowly back away Never turn your back and run. (You may trigger a predatory response)

If you happen to see a coyote wandering around populated areas and/or showing aggression, be sure to alert your local authories!

You'll Likely Get Pulled Over in These 13 Central NJ Spots Better behave on the roads in these areas!