Another One! Dave’s Hot Chicken Looks to Open in Sicklerville, New Jersey!

Get ready hot chicken lovers! Another Dave's Hot Chicken is could be coming soon to South Jersey!

In case you're not familiar, Dave's Hot Chicken is a popular L.A.- based hot chicken chain in the midst of a huge nationwide expansion, and according to 42 Freeway, they're looking to open their next New Jersey location in Sicklerville!

Where will Dave's Hot Chicken in Sicklerville be located?

Remember the PDQ Chicken location that closed in Sicklerville last year? That's where they're planning to set up shop. The building is located at 610 Berlin - Cross Keys Rd.

They're still in planning/approval stages, so no word yet on when they hope to open. In case you can't wait that long, you could definitely check out their recently-opened location in Cherry Hill, in the Ellisburg Circle Shopping Center, located at 22 NJ-70 - the same shopping center as Whole Foods Market, Buy Buy Baby and Wells Fargo.

I just HAD to check them out for myself, and it was pretty solid! I went with two medium-heat chicken sandwiches (you'll need two for one person if you're really hungry). The fries were fresh and crispy and the pickles went with them perfectly.

What's on Dave's Hot Chicken's Menu?

Their menu includes hot chicken sliders and tenders with Dave's special sauce, along with side dishes like fries, cole slaw and Mac and cheese. You can wash everything down with a soft drink or milkshake. You can even pick your level of spiciness in case your mouth isn't equipped for intense heat.

We'll keep an eye out for updates on the new location!

